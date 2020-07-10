Cong demands judicial probe by SC judge into entire Dubey episode

The Congress demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge on Friday into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey and the alleged politician-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh to bring out the truth about those who had "granted protection" to him. Chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala told a press conference here that the killing of the gangster in an encounter raises several questions and sought answers as regards the people who had "granted protection to criminals like him.

Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday. The police claimed that the dreaded gangster tried to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used an Urdu couplet to take a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the silence of a person has kept the respect of many questions.

"The Congress demands that the unholy nexus between organised crime and the likes of Vikas Dubey with those sitting in the echelons of power be probed by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Surjewala said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge into the entire Kanpur episode, including the killing of eight policemen allegedly by Dubey.

"The Congress demands a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge that should probe the entire Kanpur incident and bring out the truth before people. "The truth about those who nurtured and protected criminals like Vikas Dubey should come out. Till the time this truth and the nexus between politicians and criminals are not exposed, justice will not be done to those eight policemen who were killed by him," she said.

Surjewala said Uttar Pradesh has become synonymous with "goonda raj" and criminals like Dubey are allowed to move around freely in the state and thus, it is necessary to expose the politician-criminal nexus. He also said Dubey's encounter raises several questions than answers and sought to know who was afraid of the gangster's arrest and the statement he would have given before a magistrate, spilling the beans about the alleged nexus between criminals, politicians and officers in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader said the encounter, the suspicion over it and the manner in which a criminal like Dubey was allowed to "roam around" freely raise questions on the commitment of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh towards law and order and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean the political system, riding on which he had come to power. The encounter also raises a question over a nexus between organised crime, those enjoying political power and those sitting in the highest echelons of the law-and-order machinery, he said.

"How and when and in what fashion will this nexus be exposed, found, revealed and punished is a question that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath need to answer to the people of the state and the country," Surjewala said. "Who are the people sitting in the echelons of power, who were protecting criminals like Vikas Dubey? What is the connection of Vikas Dubey, what are the secrets or the beans that he was about to spill of those sitting in the echelons of power that an encounter of this nature took place?" he asked.

The Congress leader wondered why a gangster like Dubey did not figure in the list of the 25 most-wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh. "Is it not correct that this encounter raises more questions than the answers it gives?" he asked, while wondering that if he had to run away, why did Dubey identify himself and surrender in Ujjain.

Raising doubts on the police claims regarding the encounter, Surjewala said Dubey is said to have an iron rod put in his leg and thus, he could not run or even walk properly and used to walk with a limp. "Then how did he escape and run away from the custody of the UP STF?" he asked. "If the criminal, Vikas dubey, was running away, how was he not shot in the back and instead, shot in the chest by the UP STF?" the Congress leader asked.

He said the onus is on Adityanath and Shah to come forward and answer the questions, instead of burying those..