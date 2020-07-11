Trump to raise $10 mln at in-person fundraiser in COVID-hit Florida
President Donald Trump is expected to raise $10 million on Friday during a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the chief executive of a snack company in coronavirus-stricken Florida, according to a Republican official. The in-person fundraiser, hosted by Troy Link, chief executive officer of Wisconsin-based Link Snacks Inc, comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised Trump for two consecutive months.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:28 IST
President Donald Trump is expected to raise $10 million on Friday during a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the chief executive of a snack company in coronavirus-stricken Florida, according to a Republican official.
The in-person fundraiser, hosted by Troy Link, chief executive officer of Wisconsin-based Link Snacks Inc, comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised Trump for two consecutive months. The former vice president banked $141 million in June, according to his campaign, topping Trump's $131 million haul. Both candidates have largely ditched in-person fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic, though Trump has shown he is eager to return to more a more traditional campaign routine. Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida, which reported an additional 11,433 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state.
Biden said in an emailed statement Trump was using his Florida trip "as a photo-op and a distraction from his failures," as coronavirus cases in the state rise and the economy crumble. Trump also used his South Florida trip not only to raise money but to appeal to Latino voters. "This election coming up is a very important one," he said at an event with several supporters of Cuban and Venezuelan origin. He said Biden would adopt the type of socialist policies that pose hardships for Venezuelans under the rule of Nicholas Maduro.
Biden on Friday slammed Trump's "stated willingness to sit down with Maduro" and his administration's efforts to revive deportations for some Venezuelans currently allowed in the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Democratic
- Venezuelans
- United States
- Venezuelan
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. House of Representatives passes Democratic police reform bill
U.S. House passes Democratic police reform bill as impasse deepens
COVID-19: Democratic Senator claims Trump donating ventilators to select countries
Protecting secular, democratic fabric as important as defending borders: Parkash Singh Badal
Trump must have been aware of Russia bounty allegation, Democratic lawmaker says