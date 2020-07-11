Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to raise $10 mln at in-person fundraiser in COVID-hit Florida

President Donald Trump is expected to raise $10 million on Friday during a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the chief executive of a snack company in coronavirus-stricken Florida, according to a Republican official. The in-person fundraiser, hosted by Troy Link, chief executive officer of Wisconsin-based Link Snacks Inc, comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised Trump for two consecutive months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:28 IST
Trump to raise $10 mln at in-person fundraiser in COVID-hit Florida
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is expected to raise $10 million on Friday during a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the chief executive of a snack company in coronavirus-stricken Florida, according to a Republican official.

The in-person fundraiser, hosted by Troy Link, chief executive officer of Wisconsin-based Link Snacks Inc, comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised Trump for two consecutive months. The former vice president banked $141 million in June, according to his campaign, topping Trump's $131 million haul. Both candidates have largely ditched in-person fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic, though Trump has shown he is eager to return to more a more traditional campaign routine. Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida, which reported an additional 11,433 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state.

Biden said in an emailed statement Trump was using his Florida trip "as a photo-op and a distraction from his failures," as coronavirus cases in the state rise and the economy crumble. Trump also used his South Florida trip not only to raise money but to appeal to Latino voters. "This election coming up is a very important one," he said at an event with several supporters of Cuban and Venezuelan origin. He said Biden would adopt the type of socialist policies that pose hardships for Venezuelans under the rule of Nicholas Maduro.

Biden on Friday slammed Trump's "stated willingness to sit down with Maduro" and his administration's efforts to revive deportations for some Venezuelans currently allowed in the United States.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators advocate for whistleblowers after fired intelligence officer complains

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner, heads of the Senate intelligence committee, voiced their support for whistleblowers on Friday after a former counterterrorism official fired by the Trump administration filed a complaint.The whistl...

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as Gilead data offsets virus fears; financials jump

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, and as financial shares surged.The Na...

As Disney World comes back, Florida posts another daily leap in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020