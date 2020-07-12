Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD searching for excuses to postpone Bihar polls: Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Taking a dig at the RJD, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said it was looking for excuses for the postponement of assembly polls and likened it to "ill-prepared students unwilling to appear for examinations".

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:46 IST
RJD searching for excuses to postpone Bihar polls: Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Taking a dig at the RJD, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said it was looking for excuses for the postponement of assembly polls and likened it to "ill-prepared students unwilling to appear for examinations". “The NDA will follow the decision of EC, whether the assembly polls are held on time or not. We are ready for any kind of situation, but as ill-prepared students are unwilling to appear for examinations, RJD, looking at its potential loss, is searching for excuses to postpone the polls,” he said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday. Sushil Modi, in an earlier tweet which he deleted, had mentioned “some political parties” instead of naming RJD, which was latched onto by the Congress to claim that he was targeting LJP and that the BJP was giving a raw deal to its ally. Congress MLC and AICC spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra, in a video message, alleged that the “ill-treatment” meted out to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is now evident. “It is just a matter of time before the NDA disintegrates in Bihar,” he said. Mishra has been, for some time, holding out an olive branch to the LJP leadership, reminding the party about its old association with the Congress during the UPA regime wherein the party founder had held a cabinet berth.

Commenting on the latest developments, BJP state president Sanjay Paswan told reporters, "NDA is intact and raring to go. We will fight together and defeat our rivals.” The LJP, however, has not reacted to the episode even though NDA sources said the "slip up" from the deputy CM came at a delicate time when Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, was sulking over getting short shrift from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) (JD-U). Kumar is said to be skeptical about setting aside a sizeable number of seats in the assembly polls for the LJP, which had contested six out of 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and won them all.

Moreover, the LJP has also been feeling slighted over the chief minister's reluctance to accommodate the party in the state cabinet ever since it lost its sole berth upon Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag's paternal uncle, getting elected to the parliament. The LJP, which has been with the NDA since 2014, hopes that the BJP will intervene and help it get its due, in recognition of the party's steadfast support to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, however, is said to be in a fix since it values LJP, but also realises that after the Shiv Sena parted ways with it in Maharashtra, the JD(U) is its oldest and most prominent ally in the state. PTI NAC RMS SRY.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new coronavirus cases, bigger increase than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. If Florida were a country, it...

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumachers Formula One record. Most of Schumachers wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his o...

Rs 3.5 lakh worth ganja seized in Mathura

Cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was seized from an alleged smuggler when his car was searched in the outskirts of Govardhan town here on Sunday, police said. Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recov...

Locusts enter Haryana districts; agriculture minister says necessary action taken

Swarms of locusts have reached Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday. He said steps have been taken to curb the infestation and adjoining districts have been asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020