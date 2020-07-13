Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party backs Gehlot

The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party here on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state amid a tussle for power between him and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. It also recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who "weakens" the party. Party sources claimed that 106 MLAs, both from the Congress and those supporting it, were present in the meeting. Sachin Pilot and some of his loyalists did not attend it.

The resolution expressed confidence in the leadership of national party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “The Congress Legislature Party expresses full faith and confidence in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. This meeting unanimously supports the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” the resolution said.

It said the CLP condemns all “undemocratic wrongful acts for weakening” the Congress Party and the state government. “If any of the Congress office-bearers or member of the CLP directly or indirectly performs acts against the government and party or is involved in such a conspiracy, then strong disciplinary action be taken against him,” said the resolution. The resolution also blamed the BJP for conspiring to destablise the Congress government and “murdering democracy” with the misuse of power and money to lure MLAs. This is an insult to eight crore people of Rajasthan, the resolution added. It mentioned that the Congress government led by Gehlot took revolutionary decisions in public interest in the past a year and a half and its efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis were appreciated across the country.

After the meeting was over, the MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Kukas on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The chief minister and other leaders also are went there with the MLAs.