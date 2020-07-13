Left Menu
I am with Sachin Pilot, says Rajasthan Minister Ramesh Meena

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena on Monday said that he is with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in the political crisis faced by the Congress government in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:55 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Ramesh Meena (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena on Monday said that he is with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in the political crisis faced by the Congress government in the state. "I am with Sachin Pilot," Meena told ANI.

Sources close to Pilot had earlier said that the government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers it claims. They said the Chief Minister's back garden is not the place to prove majority but it is done in the assembly.

They also said if the Chief Minister has the numbers as claimed then why not do a headcount and take the MLAs to state Governer instead of moving them to a hotel. Sources close to Pilot also said that he is not joining the BJP.

Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Congress chief, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. After the meeting, Gehlot, party leaders and MLAs flashed a victory sign, apparently expressing confidence that they have the requisite majority in the Assembly. Sources said over 90 MLAs were present at the meeting. The MLAs present at the meeting later left the chief minister's residence in buses.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that if anyone in the party is upset, they should discuss the matter in the party to find a solution. "On behalf of Congress leadership including Soniaji and Rahulji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachinjii or any member," he said.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Gehlot-led government and accusing the BJP of destabilising the government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs. The CLP also condemned all "undemocratic" acts to weaken Congress party and its government and demanded action against any Congress office-bearer involved in anti-party activities.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open. Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Pilot is learnt to be in Delhi. (ANI)

