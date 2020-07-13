Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority is proven in Assembly not at CM's house: Sources close to Pilot

Hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's show of strength at the CLP meet in Jaipur, sources close to his deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday countered the Gehlot government's claim of having the required numbers and said majority is proven in the Assembly, not at the CM's house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:23 IST
Majority is proven in Assembly not at CM's house: Sources close to Pilot

Hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's show of strength at the CLP meet in Jaipur, sources close to his deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday countered the Gehlot government's claim of having the required numbers and said majority is proven in the Assembly, not at the CM's house. They also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP.

Pilot, who is also the president of the Congress' Rajasthan unit, had skipped the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at Gehlot's residence, where the MLAs expressed support for the chief minister. The legislators were then packed in buses and taken to a resort near Jaipur.

There was no official word on the number of MLAs who attended the meeting at Gehlot's home, but party leaders claimed 106 legislators were there. Rebutting the claim by the leaders, sources close to Pilot said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have the numbers.

The numbers are proven in the Assembly and not at the CM's house. If they have the numbers, they should take the MLAs to the governor, why take them to a hotel, the sources close to Pilot said. A resolution adopted at the Congress Legislature Party meeting urged strong disciplinary action against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the government or the party.

Before the meeting, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala adopted a conciliatory tone, saying Pilot and other MLAs could still attend the CLP meeting from which they had distanced themselves. In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bharatiya Tribal Party, and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The Congress had rushed AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande, Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur as observers at the meeting. The party had issued a whip ahead of the CLP meeting, indicating disciplinary action against any MLA who failed to turn up.

Pilot, who has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister’s post after the December 2018 assembly elections, had on Sunday rebelled and claimed that he had the support of over 30 Congress MLAs and some independents. The current crisis began Friday night when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him. The notices were sent after police tapped the phone conversation of two men allegedly talking about toppling the Congress government.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell deserves no 'special treatment,' urges detention

Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail while facing charges she lured underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and deserves no special treatment because of the risk she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said o...

EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong - Merkel

Chinas decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong is no reason for the European Union to sever dialogue with the worlds second-biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.It is important that EU member states are trying...

NFL-Odds favor Redtails for Washington football team's new name

Moments after the NFLs Washington team said on Monday it would retire the Redskins name and logo, long criticized by Native American activists as a racist slur, debate over the teams new identity lit up the internet.Redtails, Generals and P...

Assam CM announces schemes to tackle erosion caused by Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced three schemes, totaling Rs 25 crore to tackle the erosion caused by Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district. The state government had announced three other schemes amounting to Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020