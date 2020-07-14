Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight for control of U.S. Senate starts with Maine, Texas, Alabama primaries

Democrats would need to pick up four seats in the 100-member chamber for a majority if Trump is re-elected, or three if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House, giving the party a tie-breaking Senate vote. "If the coronavirus continues to get worse and the economy doesn't improve, it's hard to imagine any president ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:32 IST
Fight for control of U.S. Senate starts with Maine, Texas, Alabama primaries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Democrats could take a step toward wresting control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans on Tuesday when voters in Maine, Texas, and Alabama cast ballots in nominating contests.

Maine Democrats pick a challenger to Susan Collins, one of the Senate's most at-risk Republicans; Texas Democrats choose who will go up against Republican Senator John Cornyn in a Republican-leaning state analyst say has become more competitive, and Alabama Republicans pick a candidate to take on Doug Jones, widely considered the chamber's most vulnerable Democrat. Republican President Donald Trump's public approval has dropped as the coronavirus pandemic surged through the United States, killing more than 130,000 people and throwing tens of millions out of work.

That is weighing on his fellow Republicans, dimming the re-election hopes of senators in Colorado, North Carolina, and Arizona and leaving even senior Republicans in conservative stakes like Mitch McConnell's Kentucky having to work harder than expected to defend their seats. Democrats would need to pick up four seats in the 100-member chamber for a majority if Trump is re-elected, or three if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House, giving the party a tie-breaking Senate vote.

"If the coronavirus continues to get worse and the economy doesn't improve, it's hard to imagine any president ... getting re-elected very easily, and it's hard to imagine that president's party doing well," said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

TOP DEMOCRATIC OPPORTUNITY

Democrats see Collins' Senate seat representing Maine as one of their top pick-up opportunities. Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, has been leading Collins by a few percentage points in recent opinion polls even before Tuesday's primary between Gideon and two more left-wing Democrats, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman. Collins is a moderate Republican first elected in 1996 who has long enjoyed a reputation for bipartisanship in a state with many independent voters. Her support eroded after she sided with Trump in several votes, including backing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Collins' vote for Kavanaugh served to "enrage many Mainers, and it's caused a different reaction to Collins than there ever really has been before," said Mark Brewer, a political science professor at the University of Maine.

TEXAS TANGLE

In Texas, state Senator Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar are battling in a runoff race for the Democratic nomination to take on Cornyn. The growth of young non-white populations on the outskirts of Texas' urban areas has made the state long dominated by Republicans more competitive, Blank said. Biden has built a five-point lead over Trump in Texas, a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll said Sunday.

The voting in all three states was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

DEMOCRATS PLAY DEFENSE IN ALABAMA

In Republican stronghold Alabama, Republicans will pick between Jeff Sessions - a former U.S. attorney general fired by Trump who now wants his old Senate job back - or political newcomer Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach endorsed by Trump. A poll from Auburn University at Montgomery last week said Tuberville is 15 points ahead of Sessions. The results also showed the incumbent, Jones, faces a difficult battle for re-election against either Sessions or Tuberville, said poll director David Hughes.

In a 2017 special election, Jones became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat from Alabama in a quarter-century after defeating Roy Moore, whose campaign was derailed by accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. "Look, we've won when no one thought we could win," said Joe Trippi, a strategist for the Jones campaign. "Most of the conventional wisdom out there about Alabama and this race is wrong."

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

The U.S. dollar gave up early gains on Tuesday with currency traders unfazed by diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases.While stock markets initially fell as investors turned cautious, the safe-h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...

UK economic bounceback falls short of V-shaped recovery hope

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the countrys deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday th...

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020