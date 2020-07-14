Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia enters 3rd week of internet shutdown after unrest

“The disruption constitutes a severe violation of basic rights at a time Ethiopians most need to stay informed,” NetBlocks said, reporting an estimated economic impact of more than $4 million per day. The cut also has hurt the dissemination of key information about the coronavirus pandemic as Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, is the home of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other arms of the African Union continental body.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:32 IST
Ethiopia enters 3rd week of internet shutdown after unrest
The internet cut has damaged the economy in Africa's second-most populous nation, with nearly 110 million people, as it struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia is entering its third week without internet service for almost everyone after days of deadly unrest, as the government in Africa's diplomatic and aviation hub says it's trying to prevent speech that could further inflame ethnic tensions. The internet cut has damaged the economy in Africa's second-most populous nation, with nearly 110 million people, as it struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It also has revived some fears of government repression.

An update by internet monitoring group NetBlocks on Sunday said connectivity in the East African country was at just 16% of normal levels. Some diplomatic and other access has returned. "The disruption constitutes a severe violation of basic rights at a time Ethiopians most need to stay informed," NetBlocks said, reporting an estimated economic impact of more than $4 million per day.

The cut also has hurt the dissemination of key information about the coronavirus pandemic as Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, are the home of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other arms of the African Union continental body. Last week as the Africa CDC prepared for its weekly media briefing, one staffer was heard asking another how to explain to reporters why the previous week's briefing had been cancelled.

A pause. "We had technical issues," a colleague replied. Ethiopia's latest bout of unrest began after the shooting death of a popular singer on June 29 in Addis Ababa. Hachalu Hundessa had been a leading voice in the anti-government protests that led to a change in the country's leadership in 2018.

Dramatic political reforms followed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's taking office, but the opening of political space saw some ethnic and other grievances flare-up. Human rights groups and other observers have warned that Ethiopia's response has seen a return to certain repressive acts used by the previous government. Ethiopian officials have said at least 239 people were killed in the unrest after the singer's killing and nearly 5,000 people were arrested. Human rights groups have said the internet cut complicates efforts to track abuses.

The prime minister has warned that those who participate "in the destruction of the nation cannot be considered guardians of the nation." This is the most serious internet shutdown in Ethiopia since the 10-day period after the killing of the country's army chief last year, NetBlock says. The United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, earlier this month in a series of tweets warned that shutting down the internet in Ethiopia "is entirely counter-productive and counter to basic human rights standards," while adding that "there is, of course, a serious risk that social media platforms, esp #Facebook, may be used to incite ethnic-based violence & hatred." He urged Facebook to deal with it aggressively "given the high stakes."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 marks, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases....

Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Dera Sacha Sauda representatives statement that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls have exposed the ties between the SAD and Sirsa-based sect. The statement of Dera...

Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged tha...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 945 pm NATION DEL108 BJP-LD RJ-CONG Partys doors are open for those who express trust in its ideology BJP leaders on Pilot New Delhi With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilots next politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020