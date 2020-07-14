NC rejects Madhav's assertion that J-K parties not ready for political activities

National Conference (NC) on Tuesday rejected BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's assertions that the regional parties in Kashmir were not ready for political activities, saying his remarks were an "oblique acceptance" of the political void in the Union Territory. "NC rejects the assertions of the BJP (national) general secretary. They are preposterous and an oblique acceptance of pervasive instability, insecurity and political void in Jammu and Kashmir," NC chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said in a statement here.

On Sunday, the BJP leader while hitting out at NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said if they want to do politics, they should go to the people rather than just tweeting. "You (NC and PDP) tell people it (Article 370) was beneficial, that is politics. But, here you will find people who will get others killed over it (Article 370) or leaders who just tweet from home. All leaders are free...some are in Kashmir, but they only tweet. They do not come on the streets," Madhav said.

Madhav said Article 370 was not going to make a comeback no matter how much the political parties here mourn it. On a question, he also said the NC and the PDP were not ready for political activities. "They are enjoying their Twitter world. They are not coming out in front of the people and raising their issues," he had said. Mehdi asked Madhav what political process he was alluding to. "NC has never hesitated to represent people's aspirations. We have always been at the forefront when it came to representing people's aspirations. We have never run away from our obligations. "But, how can any political activity be started at this juncture when most of the political leaders are still under house detention since the unconstitutional scrapping of Articles 370, Article 35 A," he said.

Mehdi alleged those political leaders who were released from detention centres have been kept detained in their homes and the government has only been revolving the doors of detention. The NC spokesperson said Madhav should stop serving sermons on democracy and asked him to first introspect rather than point fingers. "Here we have him serve us lectures on democracy given that they were the ones who despoiled the very fragile edifice of democracy in J-K. "Starting from undermining established norms of a Parliamentary democracy by using the then governor's office to the caging of all representative voices in the run up for axing the identity of state, BJP didn't leave any devious scheme unused to raze down the edifice of democracy, painstakingly achieved by the NC," he said. He said there is "little to show that the purpose of abrogating Article 370 has achieved or is anywhere near being achieved".

Without naming anyone, Mehdi said despite floating their toadies in J-K and doing all hues of gimmicks, the BJP has lately acknowledged the indispensability of the NC as a genuine stakeholder in bringing J-K back on the track of peace and prosperity. "The NC has and will continue to be synonymous with the genuine political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and there can be no denial to it, even BJP's founding father and former PM acknowledged it," the NC spokesperson said.