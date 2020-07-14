Erdogan, Trump agree to work more closely in Libya to ensure stability -Turkish presidency

Erdogan, Trump agree to work more closely in Libya to ensure stability -Turkish presidencyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:49 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.
Turkey supports the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Ankara has previously said the United States needs to play a more active role in Libya.
Trump and Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties and a trade target of $100 billion, the presidency said.
