Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU Commission seeks input on tackling fake news, ensuring fair polls

The European Commission will on Wednesday seek input from the public and civic bodies on how to combat fake news and ensure free and fair elections, a move that could lead to new rules targeting social platforms such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Social media has come under fire on both sides of the Atlantic for carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of elections, with the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3 a key focus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 02:58 IST
EU Commission seeks input on tackling fake news, ensuring fair polls

The European Commission will on Wednesday seek input from the public and civic bodies on how to combat fake news and ensure free and fair elections, a move that could lead to new rules targeting social platforms such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Social media has come under fire on both sides of the Atlantic for carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of elections, with the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3 a key focus. The European Parliament is due to hold elections in 2024. Last year's polls were subjected to disinformation from Russian online outlets seeking to sway voters, the Commission has said.

"The aim of the European Democracy Action Plan is to ensure that citizens are able to participate in the democratic system through informed decision-making free from interference and manipulation affecting elections and the democratic debate," a Commission document launching the process and seen by Reuters said. Respondents will be asked about the transparency of political advertising, if the content is clearly labelled and if it is easy to identify the party or candidate behind such ads.

The Commission asked if the current system where social media companies self-regulate should be maintained or if a regulatory package with overarching principles should apply to all information society services or if more detailed rules for tackling disinformation are needed. Another section asked about measures used by Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp, Twitter, Google's YouTube and others to curb fake news and if respondents see any problems with the companies' efforts.

The consultation is open until Sept. 8 after which the Commission will present its plan.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans recommending masks in all public places, the Telegraph reports

The United Kingdom could soon recommend face coverings in all public places including offices and other workplaces, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, a day after the government said masks will be made mandatory in shops from July 24.Offici...

Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture -studies

U.S. oil and gas drilling along with agricultural production worldwide are driving up global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, two new studies show.That marks a shift from the 2000s, when methane output from human activity came...

Airbnb bookings pick up, crosses 1 million mark on a single day

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A major part of the bookings are for ...

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2’s release time, get other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.The production work f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020