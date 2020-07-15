Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP

"Such a speculation is being fuelled to tarnish my image," he said. After being sacked, Pilot had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday, "Truth can be rattled, not defeated." Gehlot has accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:40 IST
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP
Sachin Pilot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

"I am not joining the BJP," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that the speculation about his switching sides was being fuelled by certain leaders in Rajasthan to tarnish his image. Pilot's remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president. Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet. "I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP," he told PTI.

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, Pilot said some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and that he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so. "Such speculation is being fuelled to tarnish my image," he said.

After being sacked, Pilot had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday, "Truth can be rattled, not defeated." Gehlot has accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP. The pilot had kept away from two CLP meetings held on Monday and Tuesday after which the action against him was taken.

The pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his own supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president. The current crisis erupted last Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him. The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health experts put Tokyo on highest coronavirus alert

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while the governor of the Japanese capital said the situation was rather severe. The resurgence of t...

Toppled slave trader's statue replaced by Black protester in England

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...

Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 mn for expansion of construction, interiors biz

Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020