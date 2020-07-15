Left Menu
China says those who see China as hostile are wrong

"Those who see China as systematic rival or as a potentially hostile state have got it all wrong - they have chosen the wrong target and they are heading in the wrong direction," Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the Centre for European Reform. "China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs and we strongly oppose interference in China's internal affairs by any country," he said, adding that the security law had been "warmly welcomed by Hong Kong residents".

China's envoy to Britain said on Wednesday that those who see China as a hostile state have got it all wrong and cautioned European Union states not to interfere in China's domestic affairs over Hong Kong. "Those who see China as systematic rival or as a potentially hostile state have got it all wrong - they have chosen the wrong target and they are heading in the wrong direction," Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the Centre for European Reform.

"China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs and we strongly oppose interference in China's internal affairs by any country," he said, adding that the security law had been "warmly welcomed by Hong Kong residents". He said some European politicians had made "irresponsible" comments on the law.

"Stop interferring in Hong Kong's affairs," he said.

