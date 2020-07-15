Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records

The Supreme Court on July 9 rejected Trump's arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that Vance could obtain the records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST
Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal judge on Wednesday they plan further challenges to the Manhattan district attorney's efforts to see the U.S. president's financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the prosecutor's review.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said the president will file an amended complaint raising arguments against district attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena that the Supreme Court said he can still make. Trump's lawyers said the Republican president may argue that the grand jury subpoena was too broad.

He may also argue that Vance, a Democrat, brought the subpoena to harass Trump, manipulate or retaliate against his policies, or otherwise "impede his constitutional duties." U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero has scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter.

The case concerns a subpoena by Vance last August to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of personal and corporate tax returns. Vance's criminal probe into Trump and his Trump Organization was spurred by revelations about hush money paid before the 2016 election.

These included payments to buy pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels' and former Playboy model Karen McDougal's silence about their claimed sexual encounters with Trump, which he denies. The Supreme Court on July 9 rejected Trump's arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that Vance could obtain the records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hopes China will reconsider threat to sanction Lockheed Martin

Washington USA, July 15 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defence contractor Lockheed Martin. The...

One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said today. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the You...

Coronavirus to ravage economy of Latin America, output to contract 9.1% -UN agency

The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the regions economic output down by 9.1, a United Nations agency said in a report issued on Wednesday.The Economic Commissi...

Double joy: UP twins score same marks in each subject in CBSE Class 12 exams

In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. This remarkable feat w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020