Tunisian prime minister resigns, political sources say

Tunisian prime minister resigns, political sources sayReuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:41 IST
Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has presented his resignation to President Kais Saied, political sources told Reuters, after the biggest party in his coalition began pushing for a vote of no confidence in the government.
Saied now has a week to nominate a replacement as prime minister, who will have two months to form a new government and pass it through parliament.
- READ MORE ON:
- Elyes Fakhfakh
- Kais Saied
- Tunisian
- Tarek Amara
- Angus McDowall
- COVID-19