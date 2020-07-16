Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeoram Oraon passes away

TheNational President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Jagdeoram Oraon, died on Wednesday in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, an office-bearer of the RSS- affiliated organisation said. BJP National Vice President and former chief minister Raman Singh said Oraon worked for the uplift of forest- dwellers and for bringing them into the mainstream of development.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:13 IST
Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeoram Oraon passes away

TheNational President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Jagdeoram Oraon, died on Wednesday in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, an office-bearer of the RSS- affiliated organisation said. He was 70.

"Oraon suffered a heart attack following which he was admitted to the district hospital here. He breathed his last at around 2.45 pm," said the Ashram official. Oraon's final rites will be performed on Thursday, he added.

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a key affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), mainly works among tribals. It has its headquarter in Jashpur.

Oraon, who hailed from village Komdo in Jashpur, took over as all India president of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in 1995. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his death.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeo Ram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities," Modi wrote on Twitter. Oraon was known for his kind and hardworking nature, the prime minister said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and senior BJP leaders in the state also condoled the death. In her message, the Governor said since his childhood Oraon worked with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and dedicated his life for the welfare of forest-dwellers.

"His life is an inspiration for all," she said. BJP National Vice President and former chief minister Raman Singh said Oraon worked for the uplift of forest- dwellers and for bringing them into the mainstream of development.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci calls White House criticism of him bizarre, says 'let's stop this nonsense' and fight coronavirus

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Wednesday called the White House effort to discredit him bizarre and urged an end to the divisiveness over the countrys response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying lets stop this nonsense. Fa...

OFFICIAL-Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainments stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like Got Talent and The X Factor, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.The righ...

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020