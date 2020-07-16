'Impropriety on part of CM, never said anything against media': Goa Guv after Pramod Sawant's remark

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday dismissed the statement by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said that the former has said that media is giving the "wrong information" regarding COVID-19 situation in the coastal state. The Governor's clarification came after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Governor Malik had expressed concerns about "wrong information about COVID-19 being circulated by social and mainstream media".

"This is a big impropriety on part of Chief Minister. I have never said anything against media, print media or social media. Media is our strength and it informs us about lacunas. On the basis of the information, I called a meeting. It is wrong to say. It is highly improper. Any civilised man should not do it. Those words which were not said should not be put in someone else's mouth. I have no problem with media," Malik told ANI when asked to comment on Sawant's remark. The Chief Minister gave the remark after a review meeting chaired by Governor at Raj Bhavan and was also attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.

"There is wrong information being circulated on social media, so we gave him the right picture. He (Malik) praised the ongoing efforts made by us and said that social media, electronic media and print media is giving the wrong picture," Sawant told reporters outside Raj Bhavan today.The Governor further said the information provided by the department on state government's response to COVID-19 is "satisfactory". "We need a new COVID hospital. We will open COVID centres at taluka level. We cannot let people with comorbidity die and we have to provide comprehensive treatment. Tests are being conducted at a large scale in Goa," he said.

"We should not do lockdown. When we have to impose lockdown, we did not do it. Cases in Goa are increasing but the peak has not come. There should be synergy between officials and ministers," Malik added. (ANI)