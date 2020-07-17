Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan crisis: FIRS lodged on complaints of horse trading

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy. Though the Congress leader mentioned Shekhawat during the media briefing, there was no mention of the leader's name in the FIR lodged by party chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: FIRS lodged on complaints of horse trading

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy.

Though the Congress leader mentioned Shekhawat during the media briefing, there was no mention of the leader's name in the FIR lodged by party chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The complaint mentions "Gajendra Singh" but does not say if it pertains to the union minister. Union minister Shekhawat said his voice is not in those recordings and that he was ready to face any probe. ADG (ATS and SOG), Ashok Rathore, told PTI that "Two FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (Conspiracy) to probe into horse trading of MLAs and alleged audio recordings that went viral on social media." He said Sanjay Jain, whose name surfaced in one of the audio recordings, was called for interrogation on Thursday and is being further questioned. Talking to reporters, Joshi claimed, "We can recognise the voice of Bhanwarlal Sharma. He is heard talking with Sanjay Jain and then Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Those who have heard the audio feel that the voice matches with that of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat". "We have registered FIR and it will become clear in the investigation. If the minister is saying that it is not his voice, then we would also be happy because if it is the voice of the union minister, this is blot on politics. He should come on his own to SOG and should give voice samples. The MLA should also give the voice samples," he said.

Joshi had on Thursday night lodged a complaint demanding a probe and registration of an FIR under sedition charges against three persons, including Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Jain after the audio clips went viral. "I had lodged a complaint with the Special Operations Group (SOG) after audio recordings went viral on social media to investigate the matter. FIR has been registered but I am yet to receive its copy," he said.

"Earlier also I had lodged a complaint and several questions were raised about evidences and delay in probe but audio recordings are now a proof. Those talking in audio recording should be identified and arrested,"he added. The SOG has so far registered three FIRs based on complaints of alleged horse trading of legislators.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to consider plea seeking monthly aid to SC Bar Clerks Association members

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking directions to the Central government to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each member of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association in view of the pandemic. A bench...

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailands automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asias auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.Thailands auto-related businesses, which employ...

Uttarakhand govt considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases

The Uttarakhand government is considering the option of sealing the states borders with neighboring states and imposing complete lockdown in the state on weekends in view of the surging cases of COVID-19, an official spokesman said here on ...

Periyar's statue found smeared with saffron colour in TN

A statue of social reformer E V Ramasami Periyar was found daubed with saffron colour at Coimbatore on Friday and police are on the lookout for the miscreants behind it. After the incident came to light, workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020