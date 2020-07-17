Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR wanted to renovate OGH in 2015 but Opposition obtained stay: Telangana minister Talasani Yadav

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister K C Rao had planned to renovate the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) way back in 2015 but the opposition parties stalled the work by approaching the court and obtaining a stay order.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:56 IST
KCR wanted to renovate OGH in 2015 but Opposition obtained stay: Telangana minister Talasani Yadav
Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister K C Rao had planned to renovate the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) way back in 2015 but the opposition parties stalled the work by approaching the court and obtaining a stay order. Yadav, while speaking to ANI said, "Osmania General Hospital was built 113 years ago. It has 1,168 beds. In 2015, K C Rao had visited the hospital and noticed that it was not in good condition. Lakhs of patients visit this hospital. Service to poor, backward classes, minorities is provided here."

"The CM announced to renovate or construct the hospital as it is a historical property. The medical department was instructed to survey the infrastructure of Osmania General Hospital. JNTU also surveyed the hospital and said that it is in bad condition. They had said that eight of the buildings could fall at any time," he added. Attacking the Opposition, Yadav said, "But here the Opposition party leaders were opposing it or approaching the court. They objected and brought a stay to the process. Whenever the government does good work, they oppose it. The same was done in the Secretariat issue."

On July 15, after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, the state-run OGH was flooded with water. People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward in the hospital. Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following the rains on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

APMCs to keep playing key role alongside alternative pvt agri markets: Agri Min official

The age-old APMC mandis will continue to play its key role alongside alternative private market channels that will soon come up with the recent government reforms taken in the farm sector, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Frid...

MP: Congress MLA Kasdekar resigns from Assembly, joins BJP

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradeshs Burhanpur district, resigned from the Assembly on Friday and joined the ruling BJP. It was another jolt to the Congress in the state days after the resignation of Pradyum...

France says U.S. should do more to enforce Libya embargo

Frances foreign ministry on Friday rebuffed U.S. assertions that a European Union naval mission to enforce a U.N. weapons embargo for Libya was biased and not serious, saying Washington should itself be doing more to stop the flow of weapon...

Renewable energy export policy for Andhra Pradesh announced

A renewable energy export policy for Andhra Pradesh was announced by the state government on Friday to facilitate the setting up of 120 GW solar, wind and solar-wind hybrid energy projects. The policy would also promote the establishment of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020