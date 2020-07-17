Virus: Implement Mumbai-type steps, Dy CM tells Pune officials

Virus: Implement Mumbai-type steps, Dy CM tells Pune officialsPTI | Pune | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:12 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday asked Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad officialsto follow steps taken in Mumbai to contain the coronavirusoutbreak
Pawar asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner IqbalChahal to guide the civic administration in Pune and PimpriChinchwad to develop medical infrastructure to fight theoutbreak, said officials.
