Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot camp MLAs performing yoga, getting cooking tips at 5-star hotel

Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP accusing the Rajasthan ruling party legislators of violating social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols which the government directs people to follow strictly but are violated when it comes to its MLAs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:56 IST
Gehlot camp MLAs performing yoga, getting cooking tips at 5-star hotel

From performing yoga to getting cooking tips, Rajasthan Congress MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are engaging themselves in various activities in a five-star hotel on the Delhi Highway where they have been staying since Monday amid the political crisis in the state. In many photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, some of the legislators are seen doing yoga in the hotel lawn, crowding around a chef cooking food, watching movies, playing carrom and celebrating the birthday of an MLA.

In a video, mostly women legislators including minister Mamta Bhupesh and Olympian Krishna Poonia are seen among others crowding around a chef. Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP accusing the Rajasthan ruling party legislators of violating social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols which the government directs people to follow strictly but are violated when it comes to its MLAs. "The MLAs are seen without wearing face masks and not following social distancing norms. The government is not allowing gathering of more than 50 people in view of the coronavirus pandemic but no such rule is followed here," BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

"There is no governance in the state now. People are looking at the ministers (for relief), but they are busy in the luxury hotel," he said. The MLAs were shifted to the five-star hotel on the Delhi Highway in Jaipur following a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at chief minister's residence on Monday. Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government. The Congress has sacked Pilot, Vishvenda Singh and Ramesh Meena from the Gehlot cabinet and suspended the party membership of two MLAs -- Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma -- for their alleged involvement in the "conspiracy to topple the government". After notices of disqualification were issued to them by the Assembly speaker on the basis of a complaint by government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, 19 MLAs, including Pilot, moved a writ petition in the high court challenging the notices. Pilot and the Congress dissidents have got a four-day reprieve from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them, as the high court on Friday extended the hearing into their petition to the next week.

The Rajasthan High Court will resume the hearing at 10 am on Monday and Speaker C P Joshi will not take any action on the disqualification notices till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Speaker C P Joshi had written to the court that he will not act on the notices till 5 pm on Friday, by when the court proceedings were earlier expected to be over.

His counsel agreed to extend this breather to 5.30 pm on Tuesday as the division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had not delivered its order by that time. An assembly statement said this was mutually agreed by both sides.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Markram, De Villiers shine in three-team slogathon

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead their Eagles side to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup fixture at Centurion Park on Saturday. Cricket South Africa is hopeful the un...

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020