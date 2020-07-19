Taking break from political drama, Rajasthan Cong MLAs watch Lagaan at Hotel Fairmont

Amid the ongoing high voltage political drama in Rajasthan, Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday wrapped up their day by watching actor Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie 'Lagaan' at Hotel Fairmont, Jaipur. The Congress MLAs in favour of the incumbent state government have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil in the state.

Released in 2001, 'Lagaan' is a period sports drama. The story revolves around a tiny village of the Victorian era where people were burdened with high taxes. The story takes a turn when an officer challenged the villagers to play cricket as a wager to avoid taxes. In a bid to improve their conditions, the villagers accept the challenge, learns the game and emerge victorious at the end of the film. On Saturday, newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it."Two BTP MLAs Rajkumar Roat and Ram Prasad Dindor have supported our government from the very beginning and it continues. They have expressed satisfaction with the work done by the government. They are committed to providing stability to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government," Dotasra said at a press conference here.He said that BTP MLAs along with their party leader handed over a letter of support to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday amid the political turmoil in the state.

While Congress has 107 MLAs including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president earlier this week. (ANI)