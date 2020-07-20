Delhi Health Minister says now there is community spread of COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is a community spread of coronavirus. "There is spread through community, now it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after test. Let's leave the technical battle on Centre to decide over community spread," Jain said.

Jain, who was down with COVID-19 earlier, has recovered and joined work from today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while sharing the information on Twitter said, "Our Health Minister Satyendar Jain has recovered. He will join work from today."

"He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today," he added. Last month, the minister was admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. After his condition worsened, the minister was administered plasma therapy.

There are currently 122,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Of them, 103,134 have recovered while 3,628 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)