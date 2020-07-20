Left Menu
Nagpur: Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI)Around 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functionary said on Monday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:21 IST
Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI)Around 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functionary said on Monday. NVCC president Ashvin Mehadia said the proposal was first mooted at a meeting on Saturday with Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe who liked the idea.

"Volunteers will check if social distancing is being followed, shop attendants are wearing masks and premises are being sanitised as per norms," he said. BC Bhartia, national president of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) told PTI the group will create public awareness through social media to contain the outbreak.

