Maha Youth Cong opposes Air India's 'leave without pay' plan

Attacking the Centre over Air India's 'leave without pay' scheme, the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Monday demanded that the "unlawful" rule be rolled back. Air India has started a process of identifying staff, based on factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years, according to an official order.

The Central government has justified the decision, with civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year was not sustainable and cost-cutting was necessary. Air India's decision comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the world aviation sector severely due to travel restrictions.

"Maharashtra Youth Congress demands a rollback of the anti-Constitutional and unlawful Leave Without Pay scheme... this is no way to repay Air India's COVID heroes, especially when 120 crew contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty," state youth wing chief Satyajeet Tambe and the unit's spokesperson Latoya Ferns-Advani said in a joint statement.

The two said the decision was "unilateral and non- consensual" in nature and alleged no "requisite" consultations were held with trade unions representing different categories of Air India before introducing the scheme..