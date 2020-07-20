One dynasty's attempts to wash off past 'sins' and destroy PM Modi: Nadda on Rahul's attack

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border row with China, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the Congress leader's attempts to "politicise" defence and foreign policy matters show one dynasty's "desperation to wash (off) their past sins" and efforts to "destroy" Modi. Accusing Gandhi of making statements that are "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging", Nadda alleged in a series of tweets that the former Congress president in recent years, be it the Doklam crisis or the current row with China, has preferred briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces.

"Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters show one dynasty's desperation to wash (off) their past sins of 1962 and weaken India... Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in the Congress also disapprove of one dynasty's shenanigans!" he said. The BJP chief's strong denunciation of the Gandhi family came after Rahul Gandhi in a video message launched a sharp attack on the prime minister, saying the border standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to attack Modi's image as a "56-inch strongman". Gandhi said the Chinese are trying to put pressure on the prime minister to act in a way they want him to, else they will destroy his strongman image, and so far he has been seen as one succumbing to it.

Dubbing Gandhi's latest video a "failed attempt to relaunch himself", Nadda alleged that since the 1950s, China has made "strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends." The BJP chief said as a result of that China captured land during the Congress-led UPA tenure. "For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy the PM," he said, adding that Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted and that he lives and works for people and "those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party".

Targeting the Gandhi family, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told media later that the border dispute with China is more its "personal and unfortunate legacy" than problem of India's foreign and defence policies. Mocking Rahul Gandhi, he said it has taken his family four generations to understand China's strategic design, even though it was clear from 1950s when the neighbouring country built a road through Indian territory. Trivedi spoke of Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of the issue and added that he and Manmohan Singh were the two most academically qualified Indian prime ministers but they could not "understand" the Chinese design.

"Rahul Gandhi has become habituated to this kind of rant. By doing so he is seen to be harming national interest and not playing the role of a positive and constructive opposition," he said, adding that the RSS and the Jana Sangh, BJP's earlier version, supported the then governments during 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. Even Nehru had praised the RSS and Jana Sangh, Trivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Modi government is baseless and lacks wisdom, as has been the case with him, he claimed. Another BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain accused Gandhi of "insulting" the nation with his attack on Modi who, he noted, has been elected with a massive majority.

"Modi is today a global leader whose leadership is admired by the entire world. Rather than being jealous of him. Rahul should take inspiration from him," he said..