Uddhav Thackeray does not need invitation to visit Ayodhya: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not need an invitation to visit Ayodhya. "Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya after taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shiv Sena has removed the obstacles in the path of construction of Ram Temple. No invitation is needed to visit Ayodhya," he said.

"Uddhav Thackeray always goes to Ayodhya. This is not a matter related to politics. He also went to Ayodhya when he was not the Chief Minister. Shiv Sainiks have a special relationship with Ayodhya and they have sacrificed for the cause of Hindutva," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena's MP from South Mumbai and former union minister Arvind Sawant had said that the Sena was not bothered about an invitation to visit Ayodhya. "We are not at all bothered if they invite us or not. Uddhav ji has also visited the site twice and Balasaheb Thackeray had also given strong statements after the demolition of the mosque. We have done our job for the Ram temple. Our relationships with Lord Ram is direct," he said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)