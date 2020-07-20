Left Menu
Congress MLA alleges Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to change vote; Pilot rubbishes charges

Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:46 IST
MLA from Tonk, Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA.

Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "I was offered Rs 35 crores by Sachin Pilot to change vote against the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections. I informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the same," Malinga said.

Pilot said he was saddened but not surprised at the baseless allegations being levelled against him to stifle the legitimate concerns he has raised against the state party leadership. "I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being levelled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of Indian National Congress. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility," Pilot told ANI.

He said the narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue. "I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," Pilot said.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by trying to poach MLAs. (ANI)

