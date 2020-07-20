Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will win all 8 bypolls, says new Guj BJP chief CR Patil

Best wishes for Gujarat BJP to move forward under your leadership." Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in a statement, said Patil has played a role in the party for many years, from being a BJP worker to Member of Parliament, where he set a new record of being elected with the highest voting margin. Rupani offered heartfelt congratulations to Patil and welcomed the appointment made by party national president JP Nadda, as per a press statement released by his office.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:43 IST
Will win all 8 bypolls, says new Guj BJP chief CR Patil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP president and Navsari Lok Sabha MP CR Patil said he would work to further strengthen the party in the state and expressed confidence about winning by-polls to eight Assembly seats to be held soon. Patil, a third-term MP from Navsari in Gujarat, replaces Jitu Vaghani.

The 65-year-old leader is considered an effective parliamentarian, who has used technology to push development works in his constituency and be in touch with the voters. Patil has also been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice to coordinate development works in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

While Patil was born in Jalgaon in neighboring Maharashtra, Vaghani is a Patel. "I am a living example of the importance and trust given to a worker in the BJP. The party is very strong. We will further strengthen it so that it remains in power for longer and serve people," said Patil.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the state leadership. He said the coronavirus outbreak was the main challenge at the moment.

"The strength with which the government and party is working, the number of (coronavirus) cases is in control both in the state and the country. I am sure we shall be able to control it further in the coming days," he said. Patil said he was confident the BJP would win all eight bypolls in the state, dates of which are yet to be announced, necessitated due to Congress MLAs resigning.

"The manner in which work started under the leadership of (outgoing president) Jitu Vaghani is result-oriented, and we will get positive results," he said. Outgoing president Vaghani tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri CR Patil on being appointed as the new president of the BJP. Best wishes for Gujarat BJP to move forward under your leadership." Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in a statement, said Patil has played a role in the party for many years, from being a BJP worker to Member of Parliament, where he set a new record of being elected with the highest voting margin.

Rupani offered heartfelt congratulations to Patil and welcomed the appointment made by party national president JP Nadda, as per a press statement released by his office. "Patil has played a role for many years, from being a BJP worker to an MP. He has set a new record of being elected with the highest voting margin. Under Patil's leadership, the Gujarat Pradesh BJP will definitely develop and expand as an organization," Rupani said.

He said the BJP, under his leadership, will win all upcoming polls in Gujarat. In 2019, Patil was, for the third consecutive term, elected as Member of Parliament from Navsari in south Gujarat.

He had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the highest margin of 6,89,668 votes. He has been chairman of housing of Parliament and Airport Advisory Committee of Surat, as well as the Member of the Committee on Urban Development of Parliament.

At a local level, he is Vice-Chairman of the Valsad Telecom District and Monitoring and Advisory Committee of District Rural Development Agency, Surat. He also served as the chairman of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) between 1995-97.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for Indian Premier League

The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-anticipated decision which paves the way for the BCCI to organize the IPL during the October-November window. The ICC hasnt yet decided whethe...

UNICEF, Puntland launch learning passport as schools remain closed in Somalia

As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offl...

Mexican murders hit new high in first half of 2020

Murders in Mexico edged up to a new record high in the first half of 2020, despite easing during the last few months, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Mexico has been blighted by gang violence for many years, with successive go...

GOP leaders at White House as virus crisis deepens

Top Republicans in Congress met Monday with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring. New divisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020