Assam govt using COVID-19 for pol purposes: leader of opp

The Leader of Opposition in Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia Monday staged a sit-in protest in the House campus to highlight issues of incarceration of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and non-release of pending funds by the Centre to Assam for flood relief. He also protested against the alleged use of COVID -19 by the state government for political purpose and steep increase in the prices of essential commodities in the state.

Saikia claimed that the Centre had not released any aid to Assam under the NDRF during the last three-four years. Congress leaders of Assam had submitted memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh in August last year requesting them to urgently release central funds to tackle the perennial flood problem in the state.

"They had urged the prime minister to declare Assams flood crisis as a 'national problem' but their appeals fell on deaf ears", he said. "The result of the Centres apathy and the state governments timidity in wresting Assams dues was that embankments could not be repaired on time and those affected by the ongoing bout of floods are not receiving adequate relief materials," Saikia said.

He also alleged that there is ample evidence of the state government's failure to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Assam. Apart from the negligence which was exposed in the Guwahati central jail, there are countless reports of wrong test results, premature release of coroavirus patients, faulty implementation of quarantine norms from across the state.

"At the same time the state government was trying to gain political mileage out of the situation. The opposition leaders are being prevented from reaching out to the public on the pretext of Covid-19, but BJP leaders are being given a free run to interact with the public without maintaining even basic safeguards. "As a result, numerous people in certain areas have either been infected by the disease or have had to undergo quarantine after coming into contact with BJP MLAs and other leaders," he alleged.

Averring that lockdowns have deprived countless families of regular income, the Congress leader stated the skyrocketing prices of foodstuff, vegetables, medicines and fuel are compounding the plight of the common man. Claiming the KMSS leader's arrest was "vindictive incarceration by the state Government ", Saikia demanded immediate steps for resolution of the issues.

Demanding immediate release of Akhil Gogoi on bail, the leader of opposition said, "although even the NIA had failed to furnish any proof so far, the BJP-led government in Assam is slapping case after case on the KMSS leader because of his resolute opposition to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and other anti-Assam acts of the BJP". "The BJP-led alliance came to power with a vote share of 41 per cent, which means that 59 per cent votes were cast against it. In spite of this fact, the government is trying to forcibly prevent opponents from highlighting issues which are crucial for Assam. This exposes the BJPs utter disregard for democracy and the Constitution", Saikia asserted.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M state unit in a press release has charged the Centre of failing to extend flood package to Assam and send a central team to assess the deluge situation. The Left party demanded compensation to the flood affected people and their rehabilitation, declaring Assam floods as a national problem and earmarking of special funds for it.