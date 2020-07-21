Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal ruling party's meeting deferred by two hours

The meeting was postponed for two hours as the two top leaders of the party- Oli and Prachanda - required some time for informal discussion to settle key issues, party sources said. Top NCP leaders, including Prachanda, have been demanding Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." They are also against Oli's autocratic style of functioning.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:32 IST
Nepal ruling party's meeting deferred by two hours

A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to iron out differences between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the rival faction led by former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Tuesday deferred by two hours after the two leaders sought some time for informal discussion to settle key issues. The Standing Committee meeting has been postponed by another two hours, till 1 pm, said Ganeshi Shah, member of the Standing Committee and a senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP).

The party is supposed to discuss the power sharing issues during the powerful Standing Committee meeting, which has already been postponed for seven times since June 24. The meeting was postponed for two hours as the two top leaders of the party- Oli and Prachanda - required some time for informal discussion to settle key issues, party sources said.

Top NCP leaders, including Prachanda, have been demanding Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." They are also against Oli's autocratic style of functioning. The differences grew further after Oli said that some of the ruling party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The Prachanda-Nepal faction rejected the allegations, saying it is them who have asked for resignation, not India. Prachanda has said that he will not allow the party to split and any attempt from anywhere to weaken its unity would hurt the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

Prachanda on Monday said efforts were going on to resolve the intra-party differences and ruled out an early general convention of the party as proposed by embattled Prime Minister Oli. "Going for the general convention is not a bad idea but without proper preparations, it is not possible as various issues including the party ideology also need to be sorted out," Matrika Yadav, a Standing Committee member, quoted Prachanda as saying at the meeting.

Prachanda's remarks came amid reports that he had reached an understanding with Oli on holding the general convention by November/December and that the prime minister would back him as the party chair..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed ...

Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions AFL on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions recently-for...

Rwanda to open COVID-19 testing soon for general public says Health Ministry

Rwanda Ministry of Health on Monday, July 20 has disclosed that voluntary testing services for COVID-19 will soon be accessible to the general public, according to a news report by The New Times.This was said in a press conference that brou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020