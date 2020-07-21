Raj political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began here on Tuesday, party sources said. The meeting began at around 11 am after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where Congress legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, the sources said. However, it is likely that the party will decide on its future strategy as the court's decision on disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker C P Joshi is likely to be delivered on Tuesday, they said.

Senior Congress leaders including national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Vivek Bansal along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are present at the meeting. This is the third meeting of the CLP in the last week.

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot. Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.