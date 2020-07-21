Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi will deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on 22 July

The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:02 IST
PM Modi will deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on 22 July
The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on 22 July.

The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'.

The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mr Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mr Mark Warner, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Ms Nikki Haley, among others.

The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak hands UK key workers a COVID-19 crisis pay rise

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday handed an above-inflation pay rise to key workers such as doctors, teachers, and police officers in recognition of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The UKs Treasur...

Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

Baghdad Iraq July 21 SputnikANI Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Irans Press TV broadcaster reported. Al-Kadhimis visi...

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs centre-righ...

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020