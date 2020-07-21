Bihar's COVID-19 situation gone out of control, NDA govt's good governance claims exposed: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bihar government on Tuesday alleging the COVID-19 situation in the state has gone out of control and that the NDA dispensation's claim of "good governance" has been "exposed". "The coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar is critical and has spiralled out of control of the state government.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bihar government on Tuesday alleging the COVID-19 situation in the state has gone out of control and that the NDA dispensation's claim of "good governance" has been "exposed". "The coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar is critical and has spiralled out of control of the state government. Unattended bodies lying in hospital wards exposes the claims of good governance of Bihar," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Along with the tweet, he tagged a news report claiming that the Central team that had gone to Bihar had flagged "poor infection control" in hospitals in Patna and could turn into "super spreaders". According to Bihar health department's health bulletin on Monday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 187, while so far 27,455 people have been infected with the viral disease. Assembly polls in Bihar is scheduled to be held in a few months and political parties are gearing up for it.
ALSO READ
Future Harvard case studies on failure to tackle COVID-19, demonetisation and GST: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, commissions do:BJP.
Rahul Gandhi continues to demoralise the nation, question valour of our armed forces: JP Nadda
Rahul Gandhi does not attend single meeting of standing committee on defence but continues to question armed forces: BJP president J P Nadda.
Rahul Gandhi does not work, just keeps on agitating: Naqvi