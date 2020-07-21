Left Menu
Bihar's COVID-19 situation gone out of control, NDA govt's good governance claims exposed: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bihar government on Tuesday alleging the COVID-19 situation in the state has gone out of control and that the NDA dispensation's claim of "good governance" has been "exposed". "The coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar is critical and has spiralled out of control of the state government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST
Along with the tweet, he tagged a news report claiming that the Central team that had gone to Bihar had flagged "poor infection control" in hospitals in Patna and could turn into "super spreaders". According to Bihar health department's health bulletin on Monday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 187, while so far 27,455 people have been infected with the viral disease. Assembly polls in Bihar is scheduled to be held in a few months and political parties are gearing up for it.

Along with the tweet, he tagged a news report claiming that the Central team that had gone to Bihar had flagged "poor infection control" in hospitals in Patna and could turn into "super spreaders". According to Bihar health department's health bulletin on Monday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 187, while so far 27,455 people have been infected with the viral disease. Assembly polls in Bihar is scheduled to be held in a few months and political parties are gearing up for it.

