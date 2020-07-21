No politics in panchayat administrator appointments: Mushrif

Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif has written to social activist Anna Hazare saying the state government's decision on appointment of administrators of gram panchayats whose terms have ended or will expire this year was not taken with any political motive. Mushrif said the decision to appoint administrators on the advice of guardian ministers was taken considering 73rd amendment of the Constitution, High Court and Supreme Court decisions and the COVID-19 situation.

Rural Development Minister Mushrif made the remarks in the letter sent to Hazare on Monday. According to an official statement, Mushrif wrote to Hazare in response to the latter's letter to the minister over the issue of appointments of administrators.

The terms of 1,566 gram panchayats in 19 districts ended between April and June this year, while that of 12,668 gram panchayats will end between this month and December. "The government had to take the decision of appointing the right persons as the administrators of gram panchayats considering the 73rd amendment of the Constitution, High Court and Supreme Court decisions and the coronavirus-inducted situation in which elections cannot be held.

"There is no political motive behind this and it is expected that zilla parishad chief executive officers will appoint right persons as the administrators on the advice of guardian ministers in a democratic manner," Mushrif told Hazare in the letter, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday. Mushrif also said he will discuss the decision in detail when he meets Hazare.

According to media reports, Hazare on Monday hit out at the state government, saying the decision is not in line with the Constitution..