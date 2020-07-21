Proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing: Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party is proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing, especially for those who have to deal with the public.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:02 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party is proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing, especially for those who have to deal with the public. "Were proactively trying to expand Covid19 testing, especially for those people who have to deal with the public in large numbers.
In light of approaching Eid ul Adha, we arranged Covid19 tests for meat traders to ensure that they, their families & customers can be safe," Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, tweeted. The AIMIM said Owaisi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in the city to oversee arrangements for COVID-19 testing especially for meat traders of Charminar and Nampally Assembly Constituencies.
