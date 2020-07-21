Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden announces $15 mln ad buy after fundraising surge

The ads include a Spanish-language TV spot that will run in Arizona and Florida, two closely fought states with large Hispanic populations. Biden raised $63.4 million for his campaign in June, compared with Trump's $55.2 million, outraising the incumbent for a second month running, according to Federal Election Commission filings published Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:41 IST
Biden announces $15 mln ad buy after fundraising surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday announced $15 million in new spending on advertising, as the former vice president looks to capitalize on his polling advantage over Republican President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The ad buy marks a sharp increase in spending by Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who launched his first major advertising blitz in the second half of June but has seen a dramatic uptick in fundraising in recent months. The Biden campaign said it would spend the same amount in the next week as it had in the past five weeks on television, radio, digital and print ads, including in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - states Trump won in 2016 but which Biden hopes to capture in November.

"The campaign is also broadening its national cable buys on news and sports channels, including a presence on MLB's opening games later this week," it said, referring to the start of the U.S. baseball season. The ads include a Spanish-language TV spot that will run in Arizona and Florida, two closely fought states with large Hispanic populations.

Biden raised $63.4 million for his campaign in June, compared with Trump's $55.2 million, outraising the incumbent for a second month running, according to Federal Election Commission filings published Monday. Trump has also increased his expenditure, buying more than $41 million of TV, digital and other ads in June including on nationwide TV, according to the filings.

Biden leads Trump in national and swing-state polling as Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide protests against police violence and racial inequality. Biden was preferred over Trump among registered voters by 10 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted July 14-15.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding firm

Italys Benetton family reappointed trusted advisor Gianni Mion as chairman of its holding company Edizione for a three-year term on Tuesday and said it would seek to appoint a chief executive to map out a new strategy for the group. The mov...

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020