Sanjay Raut expresses concern at journalist's murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed concern at the death of journalist Vikram Joshi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, saying that if such crimes are committed when victims protest against harassment, what will they do? The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament hoped that the Uttar Pradesh government would look into the incident.

He supported Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement in which the former Congress president questioned whether it was the same Ram Rajya that the BJP had promised after coming to power. He added, "Such allegations will come up if a journalist gets killed when he protests against the harassment of a woman. "Journalist Vikram Jashi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave Goondaraj," Gandhi had tweeted.

Speaking about the Ghaziabad incident, Raut added, "It is an issue of law and order. A journalist is killed in a state where the state government killed a criminal like Vikas Dubey. This is unfortunate. Am sure the state police will look into it. As a journalist, I am also shocked. If journalists protest anything wrong and get killed, where will they go?" Raut asked. Journalist Vikas Dubey died earlier in the day after being shot at. Earlier, he had filed a case in the Vijay Nagar Police Station alleging out that some miscreants were harassing his niece. (ANI)