Gehlot writes to PM over bid to 'topple' his govt, names Shekhawat

Gehlot writes to PM over bid to 'topple' his govt, names ShekhawatPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:57 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
In the letter written on Sunday, the chief minister accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "over ambitious leaders" of his own party for being involved in the "conspiracy". Gehlot said the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state insulted the people's mandate and was an open violation of constitutional values.
He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states lost by the Congress over the past year.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Locusts destroy crops in Dholpur
BJP begins Bihar Assembly campaign, holds virtual 'Jan Samvad' in 70 constituencies
PM Modi made India proud as China agreed to disengage at LAC: BJP
BJP slams Telangana govt over demolition of old secretariat buildings amidst pandemic
Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai