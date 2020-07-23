Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil prosecutors charge 2018 presidential candidate Alckmin with graft

The state prosecutors' charges against Alckmin, a veteran of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, still need to be reviewed by a judge. A four-time governor of Brazil's richest state, Alckmin's last term ended in 2018, when he ran for president, failing to reach a second-round runoff, which was won by far-right populist President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:08 IST
Brazil prosecutors charge 2018 presidential candidate Alckmin with graft
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil state prosecutors on Thursday charged Geraldo Alckmin, the former governor of Sao Paulo state and two-time presidential candidate, with corruption, money laundering and electoral crimes, in a new blow to the nation's weakened centrist parties. The fresh accusations come after the federal police accused Alckmin last week of allegedly receiving unregistered campaign funding. The state prosecutors' charges against Alckmin, a veteran of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, still need to be reviewed by a judge.

A four-time governor of Brazil's richest state, Alckmin's last term ended in 2018, when he ran for president, failing to reach a second-round runoff, which was won by far-right populist President Jair Bolsonaro. Alckmin also ran for the presidency in 2006, when he lost in the second round to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers Party.

Representatives for Alckmin did not respond to a request for comment. Last week, the former governor told CNN Brasil there were no irregularities in his campaigns, saying he had "an absolutely calm conscience." Since Bolsonaro's 2018 election victory, which shifted Brazilian politics sharply to the right, traditional centrist parties have struggled to make a mark. Their reputations have also suffered from years of graft scandals revealed by the corruption-busting Operation Car Wash, which jailed scores of political powerbrokers and business leaders.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Good vibrations? COVID quiet time soothes Earth's seismic shakes

COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide led to the longest and most pronounced reduction in human-linked seismic vibrations ever recorded, sharpening scientists ability to hear earths natural signals and detect earthquakes, a study found on Thursday. ...

Punjab Health Minister urges NHM workers not go on strike

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged National Health Mission NHM staff to withdraw their decision of conducting a strike or taking a mass casual leave. It has been reported that the staff working under National Health...

Cong demands judicial inquiry into 'medical procurement scam'; K'taka govt denies allegations

The opposition party Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial enquiry in the alleged scam in coronavirus related medical equipment procurement by Karnataka government. However, Deputy chief minister Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavara...

Defence Minister chairs GoM meet on welfare of street vendors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a Group of Minister GoM meeting on welfare of street vendors at South Block on Thursday. Office of Defence Minister of India in a tweet said that GoM reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020