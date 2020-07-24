Left Menu
Development News Edition

After backlash, Malaysia makes U-turn on licenses for social media videos

"Social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and the like, including producing and uploading videos as normal without the need to apply for a license or fear of persecution by FINAS," Saifuddin said, referring to the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS). The opposition had called the idea of social media users requiring licenses to post videos "unreasonable and backwards".

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:28 IST
After backlash, Malaysia makes U-turn on licenses for social media videos
Representative Image Image Credit: Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

A day after saying social media users would need to obtain a license before posting videos, Malaysia's government abruptly abandoned the move, which critics said could have undermined freedom of expression. Expanding a decades old-law on video production, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday that licenses were needed for videos to be published on social and traditional media platforms.

In a statement on Friday, Saifuddin said the cabinet had decided against that move. "Social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and the like, including producing and uploading videos as normal without the need to apply for a license or fear of persecution by FINAS," Saifuddin said, referring to the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS).

The opposition had called the idea of social media users requiring licenses to post videos "unreasonable and backwards". Malaysia will amend the law on films and videos,

"The government of Malaysia stresses its position to support the principles of media freedom and individual freedom on social media," Saifuddin said. Over 80% of Malaysia's 32 million population are active social media users, according to the Digital 2020 report by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Jin Lim, the owner and host of popular Malaysian YouTube channel JinnyBoyTV, said imposing archaic licensing conditions would have killed the local content creation industry. "I understand we need laws against say slander, but they shouldn't require licenses for people who just want to upload a video of a birthday party when their child turns two," Lim told Reuters when contacted.

Rights groups have accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government of stifling dissent after a series of clampdowns against critics of his four-month-old administration. A contempt case was brought against a local news portal over readers' comments. Broadcaster Al Jazeera is being investigated for a report on the arrest of migrants, which authorities said was inaccurate, misleading and unfair.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan joins thousands at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined thousands of worshippers at Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again.Erdogan and...

Delhi: Man held for raping minor niece

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece in south Delhis Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Friday. The victim is around 15-years-old and works as a domestic help, they said.The accused is the maternal uncle of the girl an...

Vicky Kaushal reminisces about 'Masaan' as his debut movie clocks 5 years

As Vicky Kaushals debut movie Masaan clocked five years on the horizon of Indian cinema, the actor shared pictures from the film to mark the occasion. He captioned the Instagram post with five balloons that connect with an important sequenc...

U.N. rights office urges U.S. to rein in police at protests

U.S. police and security forces must not use disproportionate force against protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland or detain them unlawfully, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. There have been repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020