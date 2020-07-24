No reduction but significant increase in width of Ghazipur landfill: AAP rubbishes Gambhir's claim

A day after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir made a claim about reducing the height of Ghazipur landfill, the AAP said he was "lying" as there was a significant increase in the width of the landfill. The AAP, in a statement, said party MLA from Kolndli Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Kumar on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site to check the authenticity of the BJP's claim about reducing the height of the landfill. Gambhir, who is the east Delhi MP, had on Thursday claimed that due the efforts of the East MCD, the height of the landfill had reduced by at least 40 feet in just one year. However, during his visit, Kumar found that Gambhir was "lying", the statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. "There is no such reduction but a significant increase in the width of the landfill," the statement said. It further said that only 600 tonnes of garbage is recycled in a single day by the two machines installed there, while 2000 tonnes of garbage is dumped at the site itself. "In the last one year, the width of this landfill has increased and this is why the internal road of the landfill which was just 10 feet in diameter has become 30 feet due to the excessive garbage dumping," the statement said. Reacting to the AAP's claim, an aide of Gambhir said the MP had invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the landfill site along with him and discuss ways to remove the garbage dump two months ago but did not get a response.

"Kejriwal did not respond and now, his legislator has chosen to lie and make nonsense claims," he said. "Everyday around 3,000 tonnes of garbage is being removed from the Ghazipur landfill. This will be raised to 5000 tonnes per day as four more machines are to be shortly installed there," he said.