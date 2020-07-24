Governor must convene session for truth to come out: Rahul on pol developments in Rajasthan

Alleging that there was a clear "BJP conspiracy" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the governor must convene an assembly session so that the truth comes out before the country. Gandhi weighed in on the political developments in Rajasthan after the Congress attacked Governor Kalraj Mishra for not calling an assembly session by accusing him of abdicating his constitutional obligation and acting at the behest of the central government. "The country is ruled by Constitution and law. The governments are made and run by the mandate of the people," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

"The BJP conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan," Gandhi said. The governor should convene a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes out before the country, he tweeted with the hashtag 'Arrogant BJP'.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also lashed out at the BJP, saying the saffron party's government in Manipur manages to convene an assembly, but the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot. "Selective application of the Constitution is now rule of law?" he said in a tweet.

Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, in a dramatic show of strength hours after the Pilot camp secured protection for now from disqualification from the House. The Congress said it ended the sit-in following an assurance from the governor that he will abide by Article 174 of the Constitution, after getting some clarifications from the chief minister.