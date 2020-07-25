Left Menu
Development News Edition

No reduction but significant increase in width of Ghazipur landfill: AAP rubbishes Gambhir's claim

The AAP, in a statement, said party MLA from Kolndli Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Kumar on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site to check the authenticity of the BJP's claim about reducing the height of the landfill. Responding to the party's statement, the cricketer-turned-politician, in a tweet, alleged that Kumar was sent to the landfill by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to besmirch the good work done by him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 00:26 IST
No reduction but significant increase in width of Ghazipur landfill: AAP rubbishes Gambhir's claim
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir made a claim about reducing the height of Ghazipur landfill, the AAP said he was "lying" as there was a significant increase in the width of the landfill. The AAP, in a statement, said party MLA from Kolndli Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Kumar on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site to check the authenticity of the BJP's claim about reducing the height of the landfill.

Responding to the party's statement, the cricketer-turned-politician, in a tweet, alleged that Kumar was sent to the landfill by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to besmirch the good work done by him. Gambhir, who is the east Delhi MP, on Thursday had claimed that due to the efforts of the East MCD, the height of the landfill had reduced by at least 40 feet in just one year.

However, during his visit, Kumar found that Gambhir was "lying", the statement from the Aam Aadmi Party said. "Mr Chief Minister, it does not suit you to send your MLA for slinging mud at the good work being done in Delhi. For the last year, I have been clearing the garbage dumped by the governments in 20 years. I have called you thrice and I call you again. I will explain how the dump (height) was reduced and where the legacy waste is being sent. Will you come?" Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP, in the statement, said, "There is no such reduction but a significant increase in the width of the landfill." It further said that only 600 tonnes of garbage is recycled in a single day by the two machines installed there, while 2000 tonnes of garbage is dumped at the site itself. "In the last one year, the width of this landfill has increased and this is why the internal road of the landfill which was just 10 feet in diameter has become 30 feet due to the excessive garbage dumping," the statement said. Reacting to the AAP's claim, an aide of Gambhir said the MP had invited Kejriwal to visit the landfill site along with him and discuss ways to remove the garbage dump two months ago but did not get a response.

"Kejriwal did not respond and now, his legislator has chosen to lie and make nonsense claims," he said. "Every day around 3,000 tonnes of garbage is being removed from the Ghazipur landfill. This will be raised to 5000 tonnes per day as four more machines are to be shortly installed there," he said.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets -sources

Boeing Co is preparing to delay its all-new 777X jet by several months or up to a year, three people familiar with the matter said, as the COVID-19 crisis exacerbates a drop in demand for the industrys largest jetliners. Boeing hopes to bri...

U.S. relaxes rules to export more aerial drones

The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, the White House said on Friday. President Donald Trump has decided to invoke our nat...

Guthka trader's grandson abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr ransom demanded

A six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda has been abducted and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, police said on Friday. A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted ...

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020