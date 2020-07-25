Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs, as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 03:40 IST
Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs, as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs while a fourth, which may not be implemented if talks with drug companies are successful, would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said. Trump has previously proposed most of the changes made by the executive orders he signed on Friday, but this is the first time they have made it into signed executive orders.

Executives of top drug companies have requested a meeting to discuss how they can lower drug prices, the president said. "We will see what those discussions indicate but the agency is prepared to move forward," said Medicare chief Seema Verma.

The orders received swift pushback from the pharmaceutical industry, which said the move would slow their development new drugs to fight COVID-19. "The administration’s proposal today is a reckless distraction that impedes our ability to respond to the current pandemic – and those we could face in the future," Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry lobbying group, said in a statement.

Trump repeatedly has called for lowering the cost of prescription drugs but Congress has not yet passed a major drug price reform. Many of the administration's past efforts to cut drug prices, including its plan to force insurers and other healthcare payers to pass rebates on to patients, have stalled amid industry pushback.

"Reviving a rebate reform proposal now does not address the underlying flaws – that it will drastically increase Medicare premiums for America’s seniors and most vulnerable," the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, whose members negotiate rebates for healthcare payers with drugmakers, said in a statement. Trump is under fire for surging coronavirus cases in the United States and beset by decreasing poll numbers ahead of Nov. 3 elections. On Friday, he also said that the White House would propose a healthcare bill soon but offered few details.

Drugmakers often negotiate rebates or discounts on their list prices in exchange for favorable treatment from insurers. As a result, insurers and covered patients rarely pay the full list price of a drug.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mets clip Braves as Cespedes homers in return

Yoenis Cespedes, appearing in his first game in 734 days, hit a home run in the seventh inning Friday afternoon to snap a scoreless tie and lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the season opener for both teams...

China orders U.S. Chengdu consulate shut; protesters jeer Houston closure

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its Houston consulate, where staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in re...

Obesity increases risks of death from COVID-19 - Public Health England

People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19, a report by Public Health England PHE said on Saturday as the government prepares to introduce measures to confront the problem. Prime Minist...

Anti-communist protesters heckle staff emptying China's consulate in Houston

Chinese staff departed Chinas Houston consulate to a jeering crowd on Friday after the U.S. government ordered the building closed, calling it a hub for spying on American companies and researchers. About 100 protesters shouted take back Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020