Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal BJP leaders meet top leadership in Delhi to decide assembly poll strategy

After several rounds of discussions with West Bengal BJP leaders in Delhi, the national party leadership will formulate its strategy for the assembly elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:18 IST
West Bengal BJP leaders meet top leadership in Delhi to decide assembly poll strategy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav After several rounds of discussions with West Bengal BJP leaders in Delhi, the national party leadership will formulate its strategy for the assembly elections in the state.

The strategy to win West Bengal elections will be formulated by the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but to brainstorm the strategy, the central leadership has called the top leaders of Bengal BJP to Delhi who reached the national capital on Friday. According to sources, the leaders of Bengal will have a marathon meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on the election strategy. Leaders who came to Delhi include state BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh, state organisation general secretary Subrat Chatterjee, national secretary Rahul Sinha, national executive member Mukul Roy and others.

The rounds of the meeting are going on at different times from July 24 to July 27. These meetings will also include Bengal in-charge, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-supervisor Shivprakash and Arvind Menon. In view of Coronavirus infection, social distancing is being taken care of in the meeting. Owing to this, the leaders who have reached Delhi from Bengal have been divided into several groups. The central leadership has called all the MPs of West Bengal BJP, MLAs, and office-bearers from the district president to the general secretary for this meeting.

In the meeting, apart from discussing the political situation in the state, the strategy of the party will be considered. At present, there is a situation of confrontation between BJP and Trinamool in Bengal and the BJP leaders have demanded President's rule in West Bengal. The BJP was working on a different strategy by dividing Bengal into several regions after winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Now party president JP Nadda will review the party preparations region-wise. Based on the feedback from the state leaders in the meeting, the party high command will decide the strategy.

In fact, the top leadership of BJP and the leaders of Bengal BJP have alleged that Trinamool workers of the ruling party in West Bengal are attacking and killing BJP workers. Some BJP leaders alleged that rapes and abduction are commonplace during Mamata Banerjee's rule. Political violence is also at its peak, they said. According to sources, state leaders will inform the central leaderships about the situation and after that, the top leadership of the party will decide the strategy.

Assembly elections are due in Bengal next year and after winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha, the BJP wants to apply its full strength to the Assembly elections. In fact, in the last few years, the BJP's base in Bengal has increased and this has resulted in a huge seat tally in the Lok Sabha. It seems that the BJP's success in the Lok Sabha elections was due to an aggressive election campaign against Mamata Banerjee. Therefore, after the meeting that lasts till July 27, it is likely that the BJP will intensify its aggressive election campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress government. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, hes ha...

Washington QB Smith cleared for football activity

Alex Smith, 20 months removed from a horrific leg injury, could be back on a football field soon. The 36-year-old quarterback was cleared to resume football activity and is set to undergo a physical with the Washington Football Team on Mond...

Golf-Werenski, Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

Michael Thompson caught up with Richy Werenski in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, with the two Americans sharing the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota. The 28-year-old Werenski carded a four-under-...

Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen: Activist

New Delhi India, July 25 ANI Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen with a population that dreads Chinese Communist Party control and yearns for a stable democratic republic, according to activist Lily Harding. In an opinio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020