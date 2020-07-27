Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 11:31 IST
Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the country's opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc. Valery Tsepkalo, who was this month barred from running in an Aug. 9 election against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, fled to Russia with his two young sons, fearing they could be taken away, his campaign said on Friday.

Authorities disqualified Tsepkalo, 55, from the race after saying they suspected some of the signatures he had collected in his support had been forged, an allegation he denies. His campaign said officials from the General Prosecutor's Office has visited his sons' school to try to strip him and his wife of their parental rights. The General Prosecutor's Office has denied trying to take his children away.

Tsepkalo, who said he suspected he would meet the same fate as two other opposition figures who have been jailed, said he had no choice but to flee. "If I would be imprisoned, then I cannot speak openly about what is happening in Belarus," the former diplomat told Reuters at a cafe in central Moscow. "Lukashenko's idea was to split us all and to destroy us one by one and he really did that."

Lukashenko has denied that any opposition figures have been jailed for political reasons, saying law-enforcement policies were aimed at preventing chaos in the country. Tsepkalo, a successful entrepreneur, said he hoped the opposition had thwarted Lukashenko by uniting behind Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the wife of an anti-government blogger who has taken her husband's place in the election.

Tikhanouskaya has joined forces with Tsepkalo's wife Veronika and a female campaign team member from another camp to try to unseat Lukashenko, who has dismissed women as being too fragile to run Belarus. 'JOAN OF ARC'

"Lukashenko couldn't expect that we would be able to organise behind one person who appears to be for Belarus society a symbol, like the symbol of the French resistance movement Joan of Arc," said Tsepkalo. He was referring to the 15th-century teenage girl who led the French to victory against the English army, which was besieging the city of Orleans. Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former collective farm manager, has ruled for over a quarter of a century. He says he has delivered economic and political stability, with the state continuing to provide for many of people's needs.

He has accused opponents of plotting to overthrow him by force and accused Russian and Polish forces of trying to meddle in the election, something Moscow and Warsaw deny. Tsepkalo described how he had taken a 700-km minibus ride to Moscow from Minsk, the Belarusian capital, with his seven-year-old twins, with only a small suitcase and plastic bags filled with their belongings.

Lukashenko's refusal to take measures to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis had galvanised opposition against him, he said. The president has told people to drink vodka and take saunas to keep the disease at bay.

Tsepkalo added that the public was also fed up with economic stagnation. A former ambassador to the United States, Tsepkalo said he hoped to travel to Ukraine and Poland to try to shape public opinion about his country's political problems.

Asked if he feared for his wife back home, Tsepkalo said he sensed Lukashenko's government had yet to determine how to handle female opposition figures. "I hope that I will be able to go back as soon as possible because I love my country," Tsepkalo said. "I would like to see my country be a good, democratic and prosperous state."

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

MFs log Rs 1.24 lakh cr inflows in June qtr on strong interest in liquid, arbitrage funds

Investors pumped in Rs 1.24&#160;lakh crore into various mutual fund schemes in three months ended June 2020, with liquid and arbitrage segments contributing the most to the inflow. This follows an outflow of over Rs 94,200 crore into mutua...

China shares regain ground as data signals firm economic rebound

Chinese shares clawed back lost ground on Monday after data showed that Chinas economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened Sino-U.S. tensions kept gains in check. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26 ...

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all thats possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Mondays planned rollout of the Senate Republicans USD 1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP disarray...

EVI Technologies, RevFin tie up for EV financing

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm EVI Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with digital lending startup RevFin and electric three-wheeler makers Saarthi and Mayuri, to provide funding for EVs and swappable battery soluti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020