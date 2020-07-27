BJP leaders stage sit-in near Delhi CM's residence over power bills; detained by police
The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police. Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:55 IST
BJP leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the city Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, were detained during a protest against the AAP government over the issue of electricity bills in the Civil Lines area here on Monday. The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police.
Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers. The leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, were taken to the Civil Lines police station, from where they were released subsequently, Delhi BJP's media cell head Ashok Goel said.
