OBC reservation: Madras HC directs Centre to form panel of TN officials

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to form a panel comprising Tamil Nadu officers to formulate a method to implement OBC reservation in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions. A division bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the decisions to be taken by the panel, with respect to the OBC reservation, will not apply to the present academic year but to the next academic year.

The High Court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by AIADMK, DMK, Congress, CPI(M) other political parties, and individuals seeking reservations for students belonging to OBC category in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions. Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson and advocate A Saravanan said that it's a historical victory as well as a victory for party Chief MK Stalin and the legal wing of the DMK.

"MHC has recognised the rights of OBC students. Now the ball is on the court of the Central government. Now, we will find out the real face of the BJP, whether they are only doing lip- service or are actually concerned about the OBC people," Saravanan said. AIADMK Minister Jayakumar said that the party welcomes the order and added that it's a historical victory. "We believe that Centre will follow up on the Madras High Court order instead of going for an appeal," he said.

This comes after the Supreme Court asked the Madras High Court to decide on merits, a batch of petitions seeking 50 per cent reservation for OBC students in seats shared by the State in the All India Quota of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)