Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBC reservation: Madras HC directs Centre to form panel of TN officials

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to form a panel comprising Tamil Nadu officers to formulate a method to implement OBC reservation in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:58 IST
OBC reservation: Madras HC directs Centre to form panel of TN officials
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to form a panel comprising Tamil Nadu officers to formulate a method to implement OBC reservation in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions. A division bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the decisions to be taken by the panel, with respect to the OBC reservation, will not apply to the present academic year but to the next academic year.

The High Court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by AIADMK, DMK, Congress, CPI(M) other political parties, and individuals seeking reservations for students belonging to OBC category in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions. Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson and advocate A Saravanan said that it's a historical victory as well as a victory for party Chief MK Stalin and the legal wing of the DMK.

"MHC has recognised the rights of OBC students. Now the ball is on the court of the Central government. Now, we will find out the real face of the BJP, whether they are only doing lip- service or are actually concerned about the OBC people," Saravanan said. AIADMK Minister Jayakumar said that the party welcomes the order and added that it's a historical victory. "We believe that Centre will follow up on the Madras High Court order instead of going for an appeal," he said.

This comes after the Supreme Court asked the Madras High Court to decide on merits, a batch of petitions seeking 50 per cent reservation for OBC students in seats shared by the State in the All India Quota of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...

US STOCKS-Futures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after a two-day slide for Wall Street, as bets on a more dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve brightened the mood ahead of a busy week for quarterly earnings reports from companies including Boeing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020