Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Cong stages protest on Rajasthan issue

The protest was held against the "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional" actions of the BJP to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in Rajasthan, state Congress president Kumari Selja said. The country is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of taking the people of this country out of this crisis, the BJP is engaged in plotting the fall of Congress governments in states, many Congress MLAs at the protest site alleged.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:41 IST
Haryana Cong stages protest on Rajasthan issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress's Haryana unit on Monday staged a protest in Panchkula, alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The protest was held against the "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional" actions of the BJP to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in Rajasthan, state Congress president Kumari Selja said.

The country is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of taking the people of this country out of this crisis, the BJP is engaged in plotting the fall of Congress governments in states, many Congress MLAs at the protest site alleged. "Democracy, our institutions and democratically elected governments are constantly being attacked by the BJP by misuse of power," one of the protestors said.

MLAs Shamsher Singh Gogi, Pradeep Chaudhary, Varun Chaudhary, former minister Ashok Arora, were among others present at the protest, as per a party statement. "On one hand, the country is suffering from the corona pandemic, countrymen are suffering from severe economic crisis, unemployment is at its peak, small businesses are on the verge of closure. But the BJP government at the Centre is engaged in a conspiracy to topple Congress governments," Arora alleged.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...

Four new "Ro-Pax" vessels for Assam

Four new Ro-Pax vessels will operate on National Waterways No 2, stretching from Dhubri to Sadiya, for convenience of the inhabitants of Majuli river island and people of other parts of Assam, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020